LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- From JCPenney to the Studio B Buffet at M Resort, valley residents will find a variety of deals offered during Easter weekend.
Here is a list of sales and discounts locals can take advantage of:
- Ri Ra Las Vegas: Ri Ra is hosting an Easter menu on Sunday where guests can enjoy traditional favorites - with an Irish twist. Menu options include a honey orange whiskey glazed ham for $22 and a rosemary and minted roasted leg of lamb for $24. Guests can also enjoy an Easter brunch at 11 a.m.
- South Point: Baja Miguel's at the South Point is serving a three-course menu for Easter, complete with a complimentary margarita or a glass of wine, from 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Prices are $22.95 per person.
- Kohls: Customers who use this promo will receive 25 percent off their entire purchase of $100 or more.
- JCPenney: By using this promo code, customers will receive an extra 20 percent off with their JCPenney Credit Card.
- New Balance: Customers will be able to get 10 percent off a $75 purchase, 15 percent off $125 purchase or 20 percent off an order of $175 or more by using this promo code.
- CVS Photo: Customers will be able to receive 40 percent off same-day photo cards, as well as free photo pick-up, by using this promo code.
- Walgreens Photo: Walgreens is offering the same deal as CVS. Customers must use this promo.
- M Resort: Studio B Buffet at the M Resort is offering a variety of seafood entrees and sides for Easter during breakfast, lunch and dinner, from 9 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. Diners will have more traditional options at Studio B, as well as a selection of Easter themed items such as roasted apricot and spinach leg of lamb roulade and mandarin orange and balsamic glazed ham.
- Hard Rock: Pink Taco inside the Hard Rock is offering an Easter brunch from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Menu items include adobo rubbed leg of lamb, Yucatan-style braised pork shoulder and pollo asado.
- Served: Located in Henderson, Served announced several new menu items in honor of Easter, including a noddle kugel bread pudding, based on a Jewish recipe.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.