LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Repairs have been made to a woman’s car who had two catalytic converters stolen while the car was parked at a business on Nellis Boulevard.
Charmaine Guy went about two weeks without the car, juggling how to get to doctors’ appointments as she struggled to make expensive repairs. Without full insurance coverage, she couldn’t afford the $1,700 bill. She then ordered catalytic converters online from Canada and was trying to figure out how to install them.
The general manager of a biofuels company, Darling Ingredients, saw the FOX5 story last week and wanted to help Guy with the installation.
“I was paying attention and thought, 'I think I can solve that gal’s problem,'” said Cheri Tuccelli.
Tuccelli contacted a big rig auto repair shop that Darling Ingredients uses to repair its trucks. She asked the owner of True Blue Consulting and Repair in North Las Vegas to help install the catalytic converters and send her the bill. Owner Steve Figueroa said he would install the converters but would pay for it himself.
“I decided just to put it on myself and the shop, and I’ll just take care of it. Just as a good deed,” said Figueroa.
Charmaine Guy says she is appreciative of both businesses.
"Very grateful. Thankful. It puts your faith back in human kindness because you don't see it a lot,” said Guy.
She said she hopes other businesses considering helping people who can’t afford expensive catalytic converter repairs. They can run several thousand dollars. Thieves are stealing converters for expensive metals inside, which are melted down. Some of those metals can be worth much more than gold.
