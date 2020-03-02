LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A large Adobe event scheduled for later in this month in Las Vegas has been canceled, citing coronavirus concerns.
The Adobe Summit 2020 was scheduled for March 29 through April 2 at The Venetian. It was projected to bring in 22,000 attendees.
In a statement, a company executive said they've decided to make the event online-only. Read the full statement here:
Each year, we look forward to hosting our customers, partners and employees from around the world at Adobe Summit to talk about the future of customer experience management, unveil the latest product and platform innovations, and get inspired together as a community.
Over the past few weeks, we have been closely monitoring and evaluating the situation around COVID-19 to ensure we are taking the necessary measures to protect the health and wellbeing of Adobe Summit attendees. As a result, we have made the difficult but important decision to make Adobe Summit 2020 an online event this year and cancel the live event in Las Vegas.
While we are disappointed that we will not be together in-person with our community this year, we are excited to host Adobe Summit as a digital experience. For more details visit summit.adobe.com. - Anil Chakravarthy, Executive Vice President and General Manager Digital Experience Business Unit
This wasn't the first event to be canceled this spring in Las Vegas due to coronavirus. Last week, the United States postponed a meeting of leaders of southeast Asian nations that was set for Las Vegas in mid-March due to the spread of the coronavirus.
With no confirmed cases in Nevada as of March 2, the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority said no conventions set for the Convention Center have been canceled.
(1) comment
Oh please, people are so stupid! 6 people have died in the US in Washington State where 10,000 people have died from the flu! This is simply an excuse!
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.