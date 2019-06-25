LAS VEGAS (FOX5) — The opening of Raiders Stadium isn’t for another year but nearby businesses are wondering how the addition could impact them.
Jesse Rae's BBQ is one of the many businesses looking for a boost on game days.
“We’re already serving all the construction workers,” said Samantha Sideri of Jessie Rae’s BBQ. “So we’re hoping that we get everybody with all the games here. We’re a small little family business.”
Raiders Stadium will seat 60-thousand people. The stadium itself only has space for 2,400 parking spots.
"We're in the process of finzalizing a comprehensive transportation plan, including on-site and dispersed parking," said Don Webb, Chief Operating Officer of the Stadium.
The comprehensive plan explored the possibility of partnering with RTC, and potentially shuttling in crowds from parking spaces nearby.
Pink Jeep Tours is bracing for heavy traffic in the area, but knows the excitement is building day by day.
“We’ve been thinking about [traffic], talking about it. I know it’s going to be an issue but we’ll make the best of it, said Carol Keane, a guide for nearby company, Pink Jeep Tours. “We look forward to having the stadium here, having the team here. And we’ll make the best out of it with traffic and everything else.”
Raiders Stadium is still on track to open by the first game day in August of 2020.
