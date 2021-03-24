LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Downtown is making another comeback.
On April 1, Downtown Container Park celebrates the return of the Mantis, the iconic fire-breathing art installation. The next night, the Arts District welcomes the return of First Friday, featuring art and food vendors.
As pandemic numbers continue to drop, businesses -- especially restaurants -- in downtown are now seeing a surge.
“I think people are going to be shocked if they haven’t been down here in a year. I think they are going to be blown away that four breweries and five restaurants opened in the middle of the pandemic,” said Kim Owens, owner of the restaurant Main St. Provisions.
Both Main St. Provisions and next door neighbor pizzeria Good Pie opened their doors for the first time in December, the height of the pandemic.
“Opening during the pandemic was the ultimate like roller coaster ride,” said Good Pie owner Vincent Rotolo.
Designing, building, owning and operating the pizzeria was the fruition of a life-long goal for Rotolo.
“You are super excited that your dream is finally coming to reality but at the same time we built this beautiful place and we can’t let anyone in,” Rotolo said.
Good Pie opened as take-out only, serving pizza slices through a front window.
“We created 22 new jobs at a time when people were desperate, and the Strip was shut down but now you see the tide is changing,” Rotolo said.
Other downtown business owners said they are seeing customers at pre-pandemic levels. It’s a celebratory atmosphere, complete with newly-installed City of Las Vegas banners all along Main Street that say, “WELCOME BACK TO DOWNTOWN.”
Good Pie was so busy over the weekend, they almost ran out of cheese.
“I had to call my friends and other pizzerias to see if we could borrow cheese and literally three other places. No one could spare a case of cheese. Everybody was busy,” Rotolo said.
“The majority of the guests now that I’ve seen in the last two weeks have said repeatedly this is our first time going out in a year ... most of that has to do with the fact that they have been vaccinated with both shots,” said Owens.
Owens reported Main St. Provisions has now hit their 50% capacity seating limit and can safely welcome even more guests. The downtown businesses born in a pandemic feel ready and excited to grow to their full potential.
“It is a little overwhelming in the very best way. It feels so good to know that we are starting to pull out of this,” Owens said.
“We are just going to keep riding the wave and hoping for the best,” Rotolo said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.