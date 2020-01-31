LAS VEGAS(FOX5)-- Businesses in Chinatown are feeling the impacts of the Coronavirus outbreak.
The risk of Americans getting the virus remains relatively low, but the fear of getting it, is high.
"I think it's been really slow," said Heidee Morala.
"It's really, really slow compared to last year," said Chizuru Hojo.
Morala and Hojo are two of several employees at different restaurants and shops in Chinatown who said business is slower than normal.
Hojo is the manager of Takopa Restaurant. She said business started slowing down around the same time the Coronavirus started picking up.
"People don't want to go outside, they're afraid," said Hojo.
"It's been slow lately because I feel like people are afraid to go out," said Morala.
Morala works at Volcano Cafe next to Takopa.
"I feel like I have to be more cautious of who I'm talking with because you may never know who has it," said Morala.
Employees at other businesses and some patrons wore masks for protection.
Hojo said she's more concerned for her sister in Japan because she's closer to the outbreak. She said she's not worried about business, yet.
"I'm just waiting,' said Hojo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.