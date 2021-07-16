LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Burlington announced Friday that the retailer is opening a new store in the northwest Las Vegas Valley.
According to a news release, Burlington will open a store this fall in the Montecito Crossing shopping center at 6670 N. Durango Drive.
The new store will mark Burlington's twelfth location in Nevada.
The store notes that in addition to offering items ranging from ladies' apparel and accessories to home decor and pet items, it also offers a layaway program, available in most store locations, all year-round.
As part of the program, the company says customers can place items on layaway at checkout, come back to pay for it later. For more details about Burlington’s layaway program, please visit burlington.com/layaway.
Those interested in employment at the new location can visit www.BurlingtonStores.jobs for more information.
