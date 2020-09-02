LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Burlington Stores announced on Wednesday that it is opening a new store in the east Las Vegas Valley.
Slated to open this fall, the new store will be located in the Charleston Commons, 41 North Nellis Boulevard.
The off-price retailer says it sells ladies' apparel, menswear, children's clothing, family footwear, everything for baby, a variety of accessories, home decor items and gifts.
Those interested in a position at the new store can learn more at BurlingtonStores.jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.