LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A handful of business owners at a valley shopping plaza spent Monday morning cleaning up broken glass and checking inventory.
At least five separate businesses were targeted in a string of break-ins at the Scottsdale Shopping Plaza off Maryland Parkway near Pebble Road.
"When I came in there was like paper all over the place, the door was ripped out, all the money's gone."
It was an obvious crime scene when Crystal Frehner walked into Hottie Hair salon Monday morning.
She rushed over to the store after getting a text from her employee.
"I felt anxiety, it's a holiday my kids are out of school,” she said.
Frehner quickly learned she wasn't the only victim.
"They broke through the glass and then they run straight through here into the kitchen."
Brandon Debenham owns Pop Drinks inside the same complex.
His security cameras caught two people in masks break into the store around three or four in the morning. They went straight to the kitchen and then to the registers.
"It's just unfortunate they shattered the glass and come in and for nothing and we have to deal with it the next day … it scares our employees too,” said Debenham.
The thieves were in and out in just a few minutes and only got away with some cash from a tip jar, about $40.
"You feel violated and just kind of frustrated," Debenham said on Monday.
This is the second time his shop was burglarized. Back in December, Debenham said someone broke in and stole the tip jar.
A massage spa was also hit a few doors down. The owner said he came into work on Monday and saw “broken glass shattered all over the place.”
It was almost an identical scene.
Another broken door and nothing missing except cash. This time, a bowl of change.
Sweis, Inc. is right next door to the massage spa. They had a broken, boarded up door but did not want to speak. They sell beauty products but it’s not clear what was stolen.
The owner at Sin City Sushi said it’s “scary.”
They were also targeted. Aside from another shattered door, the burglars only got away with $25.
It’s hard to tell what these burglars look like behind the masks and police haven't released any suspect descriptions. Considering what they stole from Hottie Hair, they could be walking around with some hair extensions.
"A really weird thing was this cabinet was open and I noticed when I checked my inventory all the black and dark brown ones were missing,” said Frehner
She said it’s possible these criminals have been inside her shop before.
“How would they know which specific product to take and what color they want?"
Frehner said hair extensions could be sold on craigslist or apps such as “Let Go” so now she plans on keeping an eye out.
"I'll be like, 'I'll recognize that hair!'" she said.
All jokes aside, Frehner and a few other business owners said they wanted to see more security inside the complex to prevent this from happening again.
If you know anything or recognize the people in the video call Metro police.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.