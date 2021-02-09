LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Bullhead City police have arrested a 74-year-old woman for allegedly striking her boyfriend in the head with a hammer while he was asleep.
On Monday, a Bullhead City man, 74, was being treated at a local hospital for head injuries, according to the Kingman Police Department. According to the man, he woke up at home to girlfriend Marilyn Ann Kepler hitting him in the head with a weapon.
The man said he convinced Kepler to drive him to the hospital after the assault, but that she drove past the hospital and then pulled a gun on him while she was driving.
The victim said he was able to take the gun away and get out of the vehicle. Kepler then drove away, he said.
Drivers who spotted him took him to the closest hospital for treatment, according to police.
Kepler was arrested in the 1800 block of Arcadia Plaza in Bullhead City for aggravated assault per domestic violence. She was booked into the Mohave County Jail in Kingman.
