MIAMI (KCTV) -- It almost happened last year.
The Super Bowl was tied going into the fourth quarter, and America was 15 minutes away from winning free wings – but then Tom Brady did his thing and mounted a touchdown drive to unknot the game.
So this year, Buffalo Wild Wings is bringing it back -- if the big game goes to overtime, the restaurant is giving everyone in the U.S. and Canada free wings on Feb. 17 from 4-7 p.m.
“Football fans love to have fun with our established connection to overtime, tweeting at us any time a game goes to extra time. That was taken to the next level last year when free wings were on the line, so we knew we had to bring this program back,” Chief Marketing Officer Seth Freeman said. “More football AND free wings? Now that’s something all football fans can get behind and root for on February 2!”
Vegas oddsmakers think America has approximately a 10% chance of winning free wings.
