LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Las Vegas rescue group is looking to bring joy to a service dog that was recently diagnosed with an aggressive cancer.
Hearts Alive Village, a rescue group that saves animals at risk of being euthanized at shelters, says its beloved canine staff member "Wonka" was diagnosed with cancer.
The condition, called Chondrosarcoma, attacks cartilage and does not have a cure.
Wonka, a six-year-old golden retriever, assists owner Kelly McMahon as a service animal in her daily life. Kelly and Wonka have worked side-by-side to operate Hearts Alive since it opened its doors in 2015.
Wonka has become a key part of the team, welcoming and comforting the shy and scared animals that the group takes in.
"He has a way of-- some sort of doggy language. [Wonka] can talk to them and let them know, it's going to be okay," McMahon said.
While the group doesn't know how long Wonka has left, they've put together an extensive bucket list to help make sure their top dog has the best experiences in his final days.
"We want everyone to just live life to the fullest," McMahon said, hoping Wonka's adventures inspires others.
Below is the full list of bucket list items. If you're able to help fulfill one of Wonka's bucket list items, contact Sheryl at Hearts Alive Village at (702) 885-4309.
To follow Wonka's journey on Instagram, visit: instagram.com/wonkasway/
- Boat ride
- Snow day
- Go to the beach
- Stay in penthouse suite
- Dine at the table at a fancy restaurant
- Ride in a police car
- Visit a fire station (completed!)
- Enjoy a relaxing spa day
- Have a huge birthday party
- Eat sushi
- Meet someone famous
- Get on the news
- Visit best friends
- Write a song
- Write a poem
- Visit Springs Preserve
- Visit the top of the Strat
- Visit Discovery Children’s Natural history museum
- Visit a pediatrics unit
- Visit the Veterans hospital
- Have a photo shoot
- Meet Ellen
- Get a picture with the golden knight
- Get married in a downtown Chapel (happening on Valentine’s Day!)
- Have a slumber party
- Get portrait painted
- Interrupt a yoga class
