BRYCE, UT (FOX5) -- Starting today, visitors to Bryce Canyon National Park can purchase digital annual and seven-day entrance passes online.
Park visitors can visit www.Recreation.gov/pass to purchase a digital entrance pass at no additional cost. Once purchased, passes are emailed and can be used immediately, stored on a personal device, or printed for future use.
Rangers will not directly handle passes, as they will only need to be scanned for verification.
Valid Digital Passes can be upgraded to interagency annual passes at all participating Digital Pass sites. They also provide an opportunity for visitors to easily obtain their park admission when fee staff are not present.
“We are excited to offer this new option to our visitors,” said Superintendent Linda Mazzu. “Purchasing a digital pass in advance is not only convenient, but helps keep staff and visitors safe by simplifying transactions at our fee booths.”
Many other public lands currently provide electronic passes and permits through Recreation.gov including Zion, Arches, Canyonlands, and Grand Canyon National Parks; Glen Canyon National Recreation Area.
