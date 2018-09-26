LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The song may not be Grammy worthy but “Save My Teacher” packed every powerful lyric it could against some simple guitar and violin to get people to open up their wallets and donate.
When the Clark County School District did its annual number crunching and accounting, Roger Bryan Elementary was left with a $398 thousand dollar hole to fill and what seems like an impossible deadline to raise that kind of money: October 4th, 2018.
Like several other schools in the district, Bryan’s enrollment came in under what was projected. Other schools had the opposite problem which means teachers from a lower enrollment school must be surplussed to where the need is greater.
Bryan is poised to lose two Kindergarten teachers if their salaries aren’t covered in the in fundraiser.
“Nevada’s rated last in the nation, save Bengal pride…” read the lyrics to the song which has 63 current views on YouTube. The current total in the GoFundMe is at $343.
The goal is $80,000. With Bryan Elementary being a Title 1 school, many of the families with children at the school are not in a position to contribute financially.
If anyone would like to donate, visit the school's GoFundMe page.
