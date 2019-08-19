LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Multiple agencies were responding to a more than 200-acre brush fire at Big Bend state park near Laughlin, Nevada on Sunday.
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department reported that Needles Highway was shut down in both directions about 3:30 p.m. due to the fire and asked the public to avoid the area.
The department also said hundreds of CenturyLink customers in the area were unable to dial out to 9-1-1, but it was unknown if that was related to the fire.
Officials reported burned acreage at 104 late Sunday. The Bureau of Land Management updated the acreage to 220 acres burned as of early Monday morning.
The San Bernardino County Fire District responded by boat on the Colorado River, "assisting with fire attack utilizing the boat's on-board suppression equipment."
MORE: Here's a look at the #BigBendFire near Laughlin courtesy of Carrie Isaac Larson. She said fire crews have "an outstanding job" on tough terrain. More on the fire: https://t.co/G00pQnyP6a pic.twitter.com/NCw94sHWNL— FOX5 Las Vegas (@FOX5Vegas) August 19, 2019
Nearby resident Carrie Isaac Larson told FOX5 the area of the fire is tough terrain, filled with Tamarisk, which she said is an invasive species to the area and that the park has been trying to get rid of.
Officials echoed that statement, saying the plant burns a thick, black smoke.
"It's a hard vegetation to fight," said Clark County Fire Department Asst. Fire Chief Larry Haydu.
A campground within the park containing a couple of hundred people had to be evacuated due to the fire, he said.
Crews from CCFD remained on scene to take care of hot spots. As of 9:30 p.m., they were still on scene.
(Video courtesy of Nicholas Calvin O'dell Valdivia.)
CCFD Dept. Fire Chief John Steinbeck said they dispatched 15 units including seven engine companies, three water tenders, three rescue units and two chief officers.
Fire crews from Boulder City, Bullhead City, Fort Mojave and the Bureau of Land Management assisted, Steinbeck said.
Crews continue to battle big brush fire at Big Bend State Park. Hot spots have popped up on Needles Hwy, taking down power lines. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/UBGOUzwjQs— Tiana Bohner (@FOX5_Tiana) August 19, 2019
The cause of the fire was not yet known, and no injuries had been reported.
Big Bend of the Colorado State Recreation Area is about two hours south of the Las Vegas Valley, across the Colorado River from Bullhead City, Arizona.
