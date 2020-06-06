LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A brush fire broke out on a stretch of road between the Las Vegas Strip and I-15 on Saturday afternoon.
About 1:30 p.m. on June 6, smoke could be seen come from the area of the Bellagio employee parking lot, near Frank Sinatra Drive and Harmon Avenue.
@ChadGravesNews @KTNV @8NewsNow @FOX5Vegas @News3LV did someone set the bushes in front of the Bellagio sign on Fire 🔥 pic.twitter.com/QHFYP81oC8— BeeBanaria (@beebanaria) June 6, 2020
@LasVegasLocally @VitalVegas Ash falling at the pool at the Bellagio pic.twitter.com/AOBngt1YXB— Mike Hancho (@Pro11skj) June 6, 2020
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.