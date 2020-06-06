fire near bellagio

A police officer blocks off Frank Sinatra Road north of Harmon Avenue due to a brush fire on June 6, 2020.

LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A brush fire broke out on a stretch of road between the Las Vegas Strip and I-15 on Saturday afternoon.

About 1:30 p.m. on June 6, smoke could be seen come from the area of the Bellagio employee parking lot, near Frank Sinatra Drive and Harmon Avenue.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

