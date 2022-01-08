LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Sunday, Jan. 9 is National Law Enforcement Appreciation Day and in recognition of that day, Vegas-based company Broadway in the Hood and the LVMPD Foundation partnered to put on the Broadway play turned Netflix special "American Son."
The first show was on Saturday at the West Las Vegas Library theatre. There will be another show there on Sunday starting at 2 p.m. The performances are free.
The touring production will tour major and rural theatre locations throughout Nevada until June 2022, according to a press release from Broadway in the Hood.
"American Son" is a drama that takes place in the waiting room of a police station over the course of one evening. An estranged couple collide as they confront an unexpected crisis involving their son, the police, and an abandoned car.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.