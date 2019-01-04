LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Britney Spears announced on her Instagram Friday morning that she planned to cancel her Las Vegas show, "Domination," citing her father's health as the main reason.
Park MGM, the venue hosting Spears's show, said "Domination" had been placed on an indefinite work hiatus.
"I’ve been looking forward to this show and seeing all of you this year, so doing this breaks my heart," the singer wrote on social media. "However, it’s important to always put your family first… and that’s the decision I had to make."
According to Spears's post, her father was hospitalized a couple months ago and almost died. Spears added her father was recovering, but "has a long road ahead of him."
