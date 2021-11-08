LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Ready to hit the slopes? Brian Head Ski Resort is set to open on Nov. 19.
Located about three hours from Las Vegas, Utah's Brian Head Ski Resort is scheduled to open Friday, Nov. 19 for skiing, snowboarding, restaurants, lodging and shopping.
According to a news release, Brian Head welcomes over 360 inches of snow per year, two connected mountain ski areas known as Giant Steps and Navajo.
The release notes that Brian Head is the highest incorporated town in elevation in all of Utah.
Current conditions at the resort, which is located a short drive off Interstate 15 between Cedar City and Parowan, Utah, can be found by clicking HERE.
