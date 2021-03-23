LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The more-than-month’s long drama of an apartment with no stairs is not over yet. This, after the stairs just built near Cashman Center are not up to code.
“We did have an inspector out (Tuesday) today, but the new stairs were not up to code. The contractor will have to fix the areas that were not up to code, including guardrails being incorrectly installed before the stairs can be OK’d for use. Our inspectors will return to inspect once we get notice from the contractor that the stairs are ready for re-inspection,” said City of Las Vegas Senior Public Information Officer Jace Radke.
"A little bit upsetting that they didn't pass the city code,” said apartment resident David Gois.
A car crashed into the stairs on Valentine’s Day and crews have been working to replace them on the building at Bruce Street and Washington Avenue. Initially, David Gois, his wife and their two children had to use a ladder to get up and down before moving into a hotel.
Gois said he was looking forward to getting back into their second-floor apartment.
"We had things planned for the family. A nice hot cooked meal and relaxing; relaxation in the home," said Gois.
But it’s now back to the hotel where the family has been staying. He said he doesn’t know how long it will take for the repairs and reinspection.
Gois said apartment officials will pay for his extra stay in the hotel and reimburse him for several days he’s already spent.
Another family on the first floor that had to move out during construction of the new stairs has since been allowed to return.
FOX5 called the building's landlord on Tuesday afternoon, but he hung up once a reporter identified himself.
