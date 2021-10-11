LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada announced it will offer mental health and counseling services for Pre-K through 12th grade students who are in the club. Soon their families will also have access to the services.
The President and CEO, Andy Bischel says it's critical to be proactive in helping kids instead of reactive to problems.
"We really want to address early childhood traumas and give them a forum to address them so they can start to recover and find themselves so they can advance into adulthood with a plan for the future," Bischel said.
The Senior Vice President of Family Services and Counseling, Alma Spears, says they've seen the increased need for mental health services due to the pandemic.
"We're seeing less coping skills because of the 18 months of everyone staying inside, lack of socialization within the school," Spears said. "So for us, being able to offer counseling services on-site at an organization that's geared towards increasing social skills is ideal."
Bischel says they are slowly rolling out more services at clubs around the Las Vegas Valley.
For more information on the program, go to https://www.bgcsnv.org/partnerships/mental-health-counseling-services
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.