LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Eldorado casino on Water Street has been sold according Boyd Gaming representatives.
Boyd Gaming announced the sale of their Henderson property on Thursday, but did not disclose details about the transaction.
The company sold the casino, citing it was one their smaller revenue generating properties.
"The Eldorado was a non-core asset to the company, and as we have continued to grow over the years, this property represented a very modest part of our overall business."-Boyd Gaming officials
