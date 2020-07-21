LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boyd Gaming on Tuesday announced it is relaunching the iconic Stardust brand with the debut of the Stardust Social Casino app.
According to a news release, inspired by one of the most famous casinos in Las Vegas history, the Stardust Social Casino mobile app features a regularly updated selection of popular slot titles from Boyd Gaming casino floors across the country.
The free-to-play game is available for download on iOS and Android mobile platforms, the release said.
“Though the Stardust Resort and Casino closed more than a decade ago, this iconic brand remains one of the most legendary names in Las Vegas history,” said Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming. “With the launch of Stardust Social Casino, we are bringing back the nostalgia and excitement of this brand with a social gaming experience worthy of the Stardust name.”
In addition to offering a wide selection of popular games from the players’ homes, Stardust Social Casino also offers rewards and benefits at Boyd Gaming properties across the country.
The release says that virtual credit purchases in the app will earn points and Tier Credits within Boyd Gaming’s B Connected player loyalty program, redeemable at Boyd Gaming properties across the country.
Throughout its nearly 50-year history, according to the release, the Stardust was one of the most beloved and storied brands on the Strip – home to the Le Lido de Paris burlesque show, the first Las Vegas stage of legendary magicians Siegfried & Roy, and the inspiration behind the critically acclaimed 1995 movie “Casino.”
“Stardust is a name that clearly resonates with gaming customers across all generations,” Smith said. “Given its considerable brand equity, we believe the Stardust name will give Boyd Gaming a unique advantage as we further expand our online and mobile gaming presence.”
