Boyd Gaming Corporation has invested $5 million into UNLV Athletics, the university announced Wednesday.
The multi-year corporate commitment is the largest in UNLV Athletics history, and it will "advance excellence across the department and "commemorate a shared legacy of leadership."
"Founded in downtown Las Vegas in 1975, Boyd Gaming is one of the largest and most established hospitality companies in the Las Vegas Valley. The company currently owns and operates 12 properties across southern Nevada, and has been the title sponsor of Sam Boyd Stadium since the 1980s," the university said in a release.
The investment will support several "key initiatives" including a new center-hung videoboard in the Thomas & Mack Center.
"We are proud to build upon our partnership with UNLV in such a profound way," Boyd Gaming Executive Chairman Bill Boyd said in the release. "This investment will carry Boyd Gaming's legacy with UNLV Athletics forward to inspire the next generation of leaders across our great city and state. We believe in the vision of the leadership at UNLV Athletics, and are proud to know that Boyd Gaming will be closely tied to the Rebels' emergence among the nation's elite."
The funding will also help to build a Student-Athlete Excellence Center at UNLV. That will be part of the Lied Athletic complex "emphasizing leadership, health and wellness and outreach." It will also pay for a UNLV Softball clubhouse featuring a player locker room, coaches' offices and a viewing terrace.
Keith Smith, President and Chief Executive Officer of Boyd Gaming, said, "We are a company that believes in giving back to our community, and our long-term partnership with UNLV has been at the forefront of that commitment. Through this gift to UNLV Athletics, Boyd Gaming is proud to demonstrate its support to current and future generations of student-athletes in their pursuit of academic and athletic excellence."
"We are thankful for this transformational commitment," UNLV Director of Athletics Desiree Reed-Francois said. "This is a tremendous way to celebrate the respect and admiration that we have for the Boyds and Boyd Gaming. The impact will be felt throughout our student-athlete community allowing us to deliver programs and services essential to our mission. Our fans are so important to us, we listened and are enthused to provide this new scoreboard to enhance the gameday experience at the Thomas & Mack Center."
"The Student-Athlete Excellence Center will be a differentiator for UNLV Athletics. It will allow us to support our entire student-athlete population, while graduating leaders prepared for lifelong success. Support for softball will allow Coach Fox to compete at the highest level of the sport. We appreciate the teamwork and support on this project from Chancellor Thom Reilly, President Marta Meana, our colleagues on campus and our senior associate athletics director John Gladchuk."
