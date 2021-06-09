LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boyd Gaming Corporation and Hawaiian Airlines are partnering to allow members to access more benefits and rewards through their rewards programs.
Starting Wednesday, Boyd Gaming and Hawaiian Airlines loyalty members will get reciprocal earning and redemption benefits with Boyd Gaming’s B Connected Points and the airline’s HawaiianMiles program. Customers who participate will have greater access to Boyd’s exciting selection of reward tiers, player benefits and entertainment experiences, and will have more ways to earn and use HawaiianMiles.
Boyd Gaming executives said the partnership will appeal to its customers who already travel between Las Vegas and Hawaii frequently.
“Hawaii is an incredibly popular destination among Boyd Gaming customers across the country, and Hawaii residents love nothing more than a trip to the ‘Ninth Island’ of Las Vegas,” said Matt Ryan, senior vice president and chief marketing officer of Boyd Gaming, in a written statement.
In addition to player rewards tiers, Boyd Gaming's program includes discounts on hotel stays and retail purchases at Boyd Gaming properties, access to Boyd Gaming promotions and contests. Members' tier benefits and B Connected Points are honored at Boyd Gaming properties across the country.
The HawaiianMiles program is free for members to join and offers a lifetime of flexibility with no mileage expiration.
Miles can be earned for every mile flown with Hawaiian Airlines or the carrier’s designated partner airlines, for making purchases with the Hawaiian Airlines credit card or shopping at partner merchants.
