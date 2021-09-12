LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police said a child was thrown from a third floor balcony and a man was shot in the southeast valley on Sunday night.
About 4:44 p.m. on Sept. 12, police responded to the Boulder Pines apartment complex on Boulder Highway near Desert Inn Road.
When officers arrived, they found the child — who Lt. Brian Boxler with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said is "about 7 years old" — and took him to a nearby hospital in unknown condition.
Officers also found a man with a gunshot wound to his abdomen. He was taken to University Medical Center Trauma, also in unknown condition.
"Preliminary investigation is that the adult male was shot by a member of the child’s family during a struggle after the child was thrown from a third floor balcony," Boxler said.
All parties involved in the incident were believed to be on site, police said.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
