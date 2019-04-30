LAS VEGAS (FOX5) - A Las Vegas boy's memorial burned near a southwest valley school.
The memorial, near Faiss Middle School was made for 12-year-old Jonny Smith, who was hit and killed March 25 while crossing the street with other children, coming from a park, according to police.
It's unclear if the memorial was burned intentionally or accidentally. Burned items left at the memorial included glass candles, a cross, flowers and pottery.
The crash happened near Fort Apache Road and Maule Avenue.
The driver, a 22-year-old from North Las Vegas in a 2006 Chevrolet HHR, stayed on scene and was not impaired, Farese said. Another child suffered minor injuries in the crash.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.