LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A boy was hit and killed by a vehicle in the northwest valley on Saturday afternoon, police said.
About 12:22 p.m. on Sept. 25, police were called to the area of Centennial Center Boulevard and Tropical Parkway. Police said the pedestrian, a minor, was crossing eastbound against a "do not walk" pedestrian signal.
A 2020 Ford Fusion driven by a 48-year-old from Las Vegas was traveling northbound. Police said the boy walked in front of the Fusion and was hit. He was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.
The driver of the Fusion stayed on scene, according to police. Impairment was not suspected.
The boy's death marked the 102nd traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021. He will be identified by the Clark County Coroner's Office after next of kin has been notified.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.