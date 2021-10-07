LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 12-year-old boy was hospitalized on on Thursday morning after he was hit by a car walking to school.
Hacienda Avenue was closed in both directions between Jones Boulevard and Lindell Road following the crash.
According to Las Vegas police, the boy was taken to an area hospital just before 7 a.m. on Oct. 7 with non-life threatening injuries. His family later stated his legs were broken.
Las Vegas police said the driver remained on scene and showed no signs of impairment.
***Traffic Alert*** Car struck a pedestrian along Hacienda between Jones and Lindell Road. Both directions are closed between Jones and Lindell pic.twitter.com/bShEqeM9ti— Ken Smith (@KenSmithTV) October 7, 2021
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.
(2) comments
Very insensitive heading! Shame on the author
"after car versus pedestrian crash" - The heck kinda writing is that? Are we trying not to offend someone or something here?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.