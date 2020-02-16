LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Police said a 12-year-old boy who was hit by a car with his sister on Friday has died.
In an updated media release, North Las Vegas Police said the boy died Sunday afternoon in the hospital, surrounded by family.
The boy and his 9-year-old sister, who were not identified by police, were hit by a black Dodge Ram pick-up truck on Friday afternoon while crossing the street at Losee Road near Lone Mountain.
Police arrested Mark Kline, 47, who was driving the truck. In addition to his original charges, police said they will add the charge of vehicular manslaughter.
This was the first fatal crash for North Las Vegas in 2020. A gathering was held by schoolmates and friends on Saturday night for the siblings.
