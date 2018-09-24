LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A boy who was involved in a crash in east Las Vegas died days after the incident, the Clark County Coroner's office confirmed Monday.
Zion Jimenez, 10, was pronounced dead Sept. 21, according to the coroner's office. A cause or manner of death was not available.
Jimenez was a passenger in a Nissan Altima driven by 23-year-old Jonathan Mora.
Police said Mora rear-ended a grey Toyota Camry that was preparing to turn left onto East Vegas Valley Drive from South Mountain Vista Street at around 11:30 p.m. on Sept. 15.
Police said the car caught fire after the crash and the boy and passenger were pulled to safety by citizens.
A second passenger, 20-year-old Omar Moya-Luna, was taken to Sunrise Hospital with "significant injuries" but is expected to recover.
The driver of the Camry, 62-year-old Roberto Santos, was in serious condition.
Mora ran from the scene and has not been located.
A family member reached out to FOX5 with information about a car wash fundraiser to raise money for Jimenez's family on Sept. 30 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at Superior Tire, 4445 East Charleston Boulevard.
Anyone who knows Mora's whereabouts is encouraged to contact Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or to contact Metro's Traffic Bureau at 702-828-3535.
