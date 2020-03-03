LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A juvenile was hit by a car in the area of Sahara and Burnham avenues, according to Las Vegas police.
The critical injury crash happened about 2:55 p.m. on March 3. In a release, police said a red 2013 Jeep Wrangler was driving west on Sahara in the right of three lanes approaching Burnham.
A 15-year-old boy was crossing from south to north outside of the marked sidewalk, police said. The Jeep hit the boy, knocking him to the roadway.
Medical personnel took the boy to Sunrise Hospital where is remains in critical condition. Police said the driver of the Jeep stayed on scene and didn't appear to be impaired.
The crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.