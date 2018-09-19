Clark County School District police said a 9-year-old boy was caught with a gun at his school Wednesday morning.
Police said the gun was found at Helen Marie Smith Elementary, near Buffalo and Alta drives. The boy brought the gun in his backpack, police said, and was showing it off to other students.
One of the students did exactly what police say to do, Lt. Roberto Morales said, and they told a teacher about the gun. The teacher then took the student and his backpack to the main office to wait for police.
When police arrived, they searched the boy and found a firearm with an unloaded magazine in his backpack. Morales said no threats were made to the school or other students.
Police said Child Protective Services would be involved, as they believe the child brought the gun from home.
The boy was too young to arrest and take to a detention center, so he was "referred to Harbor (juvenile detention)," Morales said.
This is a breaking news story. Stay with FOX5 for updates.
