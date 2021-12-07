UPDATE (Dec. 7) -- Family members confirmed on Tuesday that the 3-year-old child injured in a house fire in the east Las Vegas Valley has died.
(1/3) A heartbreaking update: family members tell me the 3-year-old trapped in a house fire yesterday morning has died. Clark County Fire has confirmed the fire was accidental. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/bMZmkYFCSo— Sophia Perricone (@SophiaPerricone) December 7, 2021
Clark County fire confirmed that the fire was accidental.
The Clark County Coroner's office confirmed the child's identity as Kaden Meacham, 3, of Las Vegas.
Family members say they had gathered on Sunday night to hold a vigil for a relative who recently passed away, so they had candles and lighters in the home. The family said the 3-year-old got a hold of a lighter and lit a trash can on fire.
Original story continues below.
LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A 3-year-old child was trapped inside a house that was on fire Monday in the east Las Vegas Valley.
According to fire crews, the fire occurred Monday morning near Nellis Boulevard and Desert Inn Road.
Neighbors said they heard what sounded like an explosion around 10 AM.
"My mom woke up because she heard like as if they were shooting, but instead smoke started to come out," said Tracy Avalos, who lives two doors down from the house that caught fire.
Clark County Fire Department Deputy Fire Chief Warren Whitney said the mother of the 3-year-old boy made it outside, but told crews her son was trapped inside.
"She was getting ready to get in the shower and at some point, I don't know what it was that alerted her, if it was a smoke detector, if it was the smell of smoke, but she exited, and that's when she was telling people her baby was still inside," he said.
When firefighters located the boy, he had gone into cardiac arrest. They were able to find a pulse and the child was transported to a local hospital.
As of Monday night, friends of the family tell FOX5 that he is in the hospital with third-degree burns.
The devastating damage to a home that caught fire on Fort McHenry Dr. Neighbors tell us they heard an explosion this morning. Crews found a 3-year-old trapped inside who had gone into cardiac arrest. They managed to find a pulse but say he suffered substantial burns. @FOX5Vegas pic.twitter.com/DSOJYj0vdH— Sophia Perricone (@SophiaPerricone) December 6, 2021
The cause of the fire is still under investigation, but Whitney said it may have started in the living room or laundry room.
Family members have set up a GoFundMe. To donate, click here.
