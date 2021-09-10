LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Las Vegas police investigated a hit-and-run crash that left a 15-year-old boy dead on Friday evening.
According to police, officers were called to the area of South Durango Drive and West Robindale Road around 7:45 p.m. on Sept. 10 for a reported crash involving a juvenile pedestrian.
Two teens were crossing Durango against a traffic signal when one of the teens was struck by a vehicle traveling northbound, police said. The vehicle was described as a 2011-2017 red Dodge Charger.
The boy was taken to University Medical Center where he was pronounced dead, according to police.
The car that hit the boy left the scene. Police said the vehicle is missing a sideview mirror. The vehicle also has windshield damage, police said.
The boy's death marked the 94th traffic-related fatality for LVMPD in 2021. Anyone with information was urgently asked to contact police or CrimeStoppers.
