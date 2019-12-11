LAS VEGAS (FOX5)-- Olympic gold medalist Leon Spinks is being treated at a Las Vegas the hospital, in a condition his son describes as concerning.
Family members are not disclosing what health condition the 66-year-old legendary boxer is battling.
A family statement from a publicist reads:
“Leon is currently hospitalized and in the care of an exceptional team of doctors. We kindly request that privacy be given to his family at this time. His wife Brenda and their family would like to graciously thank all of Leon’s friends and fans for all of the outpouring support of love and prayers.”
Spinks' son posted the following message on Facebook: "My Dad isn't doing so good now... I ask that you pray that he weathers this storm. My dad is all I have left," said Leon Spinks III.
Spinks is most famous for his 1978 heavyweight championship win against Muhammad Ali.
The long-time Vegas resident was inducted in 2017 into the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame. Leaders and members of the organization said they're praying for Spinks' recovery.
"We are praying for Leon because he's a special guy," said hall of fame founder Rich Marotta, speaking to FOX5 via Facetime from Reno.
