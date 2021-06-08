LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The man responsible for killing five bicyclists outside Boulder City, NV while driving a box truck high on methamphetamine will soon learn his fate. On Tuesday, June 8, Jordan Barson appeared via videoconference for part one of his sentencing hearing.
On December 10, 2020, a group of about 20 cyclists set out from Henderson for a 100-plus mile bike ride. For five of the riders, the ride would be their last.
The devastation of the day continues to haunt the victims' families.
"My daughter Erin was senselessly killed on December 10th, 2020, as the result of selfish choices made by Jordan Barson,” Ellen Leis testified.
Erin Ray, 39, was the youngest cyclist killed. Her mother spoke via videoconference from Colorado.
"I’ve been brought to my knees by grief, unable to bear the burden. My heart aches, my chest hurts, I have trouble breathing... The physical pain is real,” Leis told the court.
"I’ll never be receiving another text message or phone call to simply say ‘hello’ or ‘I love you buddy,’” said Tom Trauger Junior about his dad Tom. Trauger’s daughter expressed how the loss of their dad forever changed their lives.
“Mr. Barson, you took my dad away from me and his grandson Eli. I’m not sure if you can see him here, he is 16 months old now... He won’t get to have Grandpa Tom take him riding down mountains on a snowboard or see Grandpa Tom racing for gold in a triathlon,” Sarah Woolsey stated.
At the time of the crash, investigators said Barson had more than nine times the amount of methamphetamine in his system to be considered legally impaired.
Barson was emotional during the hearing, and delivered an apology to the victims' families.
“Knowing I caused the death of five beautiful people and severely hurt two others is unbearable most of the time. I've caused so much pain, in all of your lives and I want you to know I’m so truly sorry for what I’ve done. I know you will carry this pain forever and it breaks my heart I caused this. If I could give my life to bring your loved ones back I would. I am so ashamed of myself,” Barson confessed.
Barson entered a guilty plea in April and is being sentenced for two counts of DUI resulting in death.
“At some point when I get released, I want to honor your loved ones by going to rehabs and churches to share this with other addicts to warn them of the dangers of relapsing,” Barson offered.
The state and victims’ families don’t want him released anytime soon.
“Anything less than 16-40 is not only a disservice to the families that are sitting before you but it’s no less than a revictimization of them,” argued Chief Deputy District Attorney Thomas Moskal.
The sentencing hearing will continue on Wednesday, June 10. In all, 16 people are expected to address the court.
