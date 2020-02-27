LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- A Boulder City, Nevada woman said she's hoping to set new records in Tokyo this summer.
Alexis Lagan is going to her first Olympics as a competitive pistol shooter.
Lagan just qualified for the summer games on Wednesday. She’s trying to earn her spot in a few more categories, so she and her family have a lot of preparing and packing to do in the next couple of months.
Boulder City has its first Olympian in history!! Lexi Lagan just won the Olympic Trials for the Women's 25m Sport Pistol in Georgia!!! Congratulations to her and her proud parents, Jill and Barry Lagan, and her sister Abbi!! pic.twitter.com/XBth75O0VF— CityofBoulderCityNV (@BoulderCityNev) February 26, 2020
“She started shooting with me as early as 10,” Lagan’s father, Barry Lagan said.
For Lagan, shooting started as a hobby.
“When I did get to go out to the range, it was always a fun day with dad and grandpa,” she told FOX5. Lagan is currently at the Olympic training site in Colorado Springs.
At 18, Lagan went off to college at the University of Utah. She majored in physics and joined the pistol shooting team.
“I always joke the brains and looks came from her mom,” Barry said. “The shooting that’s all mine.” Barry is a corrections officer with the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department and a licensed firearms instructor.
“There’s a lot more to it than going to the range,” he said about the sport. “There’s a lot of precision, a lot of discipline.”
Barry said he is proud his daughter isn’t just following in his footsteps, but that she already has a couple of national championships. And now she is going for the gold.
“Super, super excited. I get to brag about all of that to my guy friends,” Barry said.
Lagan said shooting for her is a way of meditation. “When I’m on the range, I’m just focused on just that shot.”
In a sport that’s all about focus and precision, Lagan said she is just aiming to make herself, her family and her hometown of Boulder City proud.
“Once I got my taste of competition shooting, the dream of being on a Wheaties box definitely came to fruition,” she said.
“I have no idea what to expect,” Barry said. “I’m just looking forward to watching my kid shoot, hoping she stays grounded, stays focused.”
“It’s a great way for Boulder City to be represented,” her mother said. “We’ll make sure we’re there and we’ll be wearing a lot of red, white and blue.”
If she wins a medal, it would be the first earned by a U.S. athlete in the women’s sport pistol since 1984. Lagan and her family will host a meet-and-greet when she is home again on April 4.
