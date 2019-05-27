BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- While it’s tradition to plant flags at veteran’s graves on Memorial Day and other holidays, there’s a lot more that’s left behind.
People bring all kinds of gifts to their loved one’s graves. But often times that causes more trouble for crews that have to clean it.
Exactly 29,521 flags were placed at each grave site to remember a veteran gone too soon.
“This is a hallowed ground,” Nevada Department of Veterans Services Deputy Director of Programs and Services Fred Wagar said. “This is where we honor our fallen comrades. Whether it's here or you go to Arlington, everything is in a row, and everything is very, very tidy.”
But that’s not all that’s left at these grave sites.
“We had one grave that had the picture of the veteran on a stick, it also had a big bouquet of flowers in a big vase on its own,” Wagar said. “It had challenge coins which are coins that are given out in the military.”
Balloons, bouquets, pinwheels, even the occasional cold beer could all be found left out over the weekend.
“It can get cluttered so we try to keep it respectful,” Wagar said.
Wagar oversees the team that keeps this place clean.
“Every week we have to mow these grounds,” he said.
Most of what’s collected just has to be thrown away. But some pieces may find a different resting place. Items that have historic value are collected then given to the state.
“We will contact the state museum and state archives and say, ‘Is this something that you feel is important?’ If they don't, we have the chance to display it in one of our facilities,” Wagar said. “Then we can contact all of the veteran service organizations in the state and say, ‘Is this something you want to put in your post or chapter home?’”
Laura Sizemore was among the many sitting, standing, waiting by their loved one’s side this holiday weekend.
“We were married 33 years,” she said. “He’s been gone two and a half years. And I feel it's the least I can do to honor him and all the other veterans that are buried here.”
Her husband Frank served in the Marine Corps, then the Army.
“He was in Vietnam,” she said. “He was all over he was in Germany and Japan. He traveled the world while he was in the service.”
Every time Laura visits, she brings roses.
“Roses mean a lot to us - it's a personal thing,” she said. “Next time I come out, I might bring yellow ones.”
But she doesn’t mind seeing what others bring.
“It means something to them and that's fine,” she said.
Wagar said flowers and flags are fine. And while he understands there’s sentiment behind the stuff, he said respecting the rules is part of respecting those who rest here.
“I know you're patriotic, I know your emotions run high because you may be visiting a family member,” Wagar said. “But things like teddy bears and all those things can really cause a problem.”
Groundskeepers also want to remind visitors cemeteries are not parks. They get reports of people playing loud music, games or even trying to hold parties.
