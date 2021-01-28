LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boulder City is now taking appointments to administer the COVID-19 vaccine to residents age 65 to 69, in addition to age 70 and older.
The Boulder City Fire Department and Boulder City Hospital announced on Thursday that they will start administering vaccines to the new group or "lane" in accordance with Nevada's COVID-19 vaccine playbook.
“We anticipate with the opening of lane two, our phone lines will be extremely busy, as they were when lane one opened,” said Michael Mays, Acting City Manager. “It may take a day or two for the call volume to decrease. We ask residents to please be patient and try back periodically over the first few days.”
Residents must call Boulder City Parks and Recreation Monday through Thursday, 8:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m. to make an appointment. Boulder City Parks and Recreation can be reached at 702-293-9256 to schedule an appointment.
The city said residents should not leave a message, send emails, contact other staff nor try to show up without a confirmed appointment.
"You must speak directly with a scheduler to secure an appointment. Those without an appointment will be refused," said the announcement from the city.
According to the city, COVID-19 vaccination clinics went "smoothly" Jan. 25 to 28 with nearly 700 people receiving their first dose of the Moderna vaccine. However, the city did receive complaints from residents who grew impatient with the appointment-booking process, and from some who wanted to book an appointment but were not qualified because of their age.
“We ask that the other lanes please be patient. We understand it is frustrating, but we cannot vaccinate other lanes yet, no matter what the circumstances may be,” said Boulder City Fire Chief Will Gray.
In addition to the city and fire department, employees from parks and recreation, public works, and the police department are helping at the vaccine site.
Clinics are held at the Elaine K. Smith building, 700 Wyoming St, and the Boulder City Hospital, 901 Adams Blvd, both in Boulder City. The patient must be a Boulder City resident and show identification to receive the vaccine at either of the sites. There is no charge for vaccinations.
The Smith building clinics will run Monday through Thursday, 8 a.m. to noon and 1 p.m. to 3 p.m. for people age 65 and older. Educators who live or work in Boulder City can also book appointments at this time, and are required to show a valid school system identification. Boulder City Hospital hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The next priority "lane 3" group in Nevada are those ages 16 to 64 with underlying medical conditions or disabilities, and individuals in that age group who are experiencing homelessness. "Healthy" adults age 16-64 will be the last group to receive the vaccine, per Nevada's vaccine plan.
