LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Boulder City Police Department said a motorist driving a rented Lamborghini was pulled over for driving 150 mph on a public roadway.
According to a Facebook post from the department, the motorist was driving a rented Lamborghini Huracan Evo when the incident occurred.
Although it was not specifically stated, the post indicated that the driver was from Chicago, as the post listed the price of a flight from Chicago to Las Vegas in comparison to the fees that would be accrued with the dangerous driving.
"Getting pulled over by Boulder City Motors for going 150mph (reckless driving) on a public roadway while endangering the safety of the public: $1190, 8 demerit points on your license, a courtesy ride to Henderson Detention center plus the impound fee and additional charges for your rental car," police said in the post.
Police added that, "we all know it's tempting to drive a Lamborghini like we are on a racetrack, but the Interstate is not the place to do that."
