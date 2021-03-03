LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boulder City police are looking for a 30-year-old woman and her two children after they were reported missing by family members.
Angela Smith and kids Cailey and Conner, ages 4 and 6, were last seen leaving Boulder City with Smith's boyfriend, Thomas Robinson, on Feb. 25. Police say they left in an unregistered 1992 convertible Chrysler LeBaron and were en route to Las Vegas.
Smith is described as a white woman, 5'8" tall, 400 lbs. with brown eyes and brown hair.
Anyone with information about the location of the subjects is encouraged to contact the Boulder City Police Department.
