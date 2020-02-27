LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Boulder City Police Department is seeking donations for its K9 officers to get bulletproof vests.
According to Boulder City police, like many police agencies, bulletproof vests for K9s are not in the budget. As a result, the department is hoping to get donations for bulletproof vests for two K9 officers, Luna and Lloyd.
The K9 kevlar vests are $2,600 each, according to the group Keeping K-9s in Kevlar.
K9 officers Luna and Llyod are sometimes working in dangerous situations, according to Boulder City police. "Their days may include helping their human handlers work with local and federal agencies to assist in searches or pursue offenders such as murder suspects."
The vests can help protect against stabbing, shrapnel and bullets shot from common handguns, police said.
For more information on how to donate, visit: http://bit.ly/3ac7Uio
