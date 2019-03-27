BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- Boulder City police asked the public for help Wednesday in identifying a man suspected of attempting to rob a bank.

Police said the man attempted to rob a Wells Fargo Bank in Boulder City March 27 at about 11:45 a.m.

The man was seen in surveillance footage wearing a gray t-shirt and shorts. Police said he left on foot heading north on Ave. B toward Colorado Street after the incident.

Anyone with information related to the case are asked to call Det. Mark DuBois at 702-293-9274 or the Boulder City Police Department at 702-293-9224 ext. 1.

