BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- Boulder City police asked the public for help Wednesday in identifying a man suspected of attempting to rob a bank.
Police said the man attempted to rob a Wells Fargo Bank in Boulder City March 27 at about 11:45 a.m.
The man was seen in surveillance footage wearing a gray t-shirt and shorts. Police said he left on foot heading north on Ave. B toward Colorado Street after the incident.
Anyone with information related to the case are asked to call Det. Mark DuBois at 702-293-9274 or the Boulder City Police Department at 702-293-9224 ext. 1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.