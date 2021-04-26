UPDATE (April 26) -- Boulder City police announced on Monday, April 26, that Kathryn Trygstad returned home safely over the weekend.
Original story continues below.
HENDERSON (FOX5) -- Boulder City Police are looking for a woman who went missing after leaving her place of work in Henderson on Friday.
According to police, Kathryn Mari Trygstad, 54, left her place of work on Wigwam Parkway in Henderson on Friday, April 16 around 11 a.m. A member of Kathryn’s family spoke with her on the phone around 11:25 a.m., and she has not been heard from since.
Trygstad is described as 5'9", 135 lbs. with shoulder length gray and blond hair and hazel eyes.
On the day she went missing, Kathryn was driving to a bank located on Sunset Road in Henderson to withdraw a large sum of money. Since she left the bank, no contact has been made with Kathryn, police say.
Kathryn drives a dark metallic gray 2008 Chevrolet Impala with Nevada registration 34H121 (VIN 2G1WC583289193663).
Anyone with information on Kathryn's whereabouts is encouraged to contact the Boulder City Police Department at 702-293-9224.
