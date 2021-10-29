LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- The Boulder City Police Department spent time Friday night educating the public on the dangers of drinking and driving.
Officers walked the streets of downtown Boulder City on Oct. 29 with a goal of informing bar customers about drinking and driving, and educating them on how easy it is to be over the legal limit of alcohol.
Customers were offered a chance to guess their alcohol level using a portable breathalyzer machine.
The campaign's mission was to encourage responsible drinking. Impaired drivers oftentimes believe they are under the legal limit.
“It is amazing to me how many DUI drivers I have arrested who honestly believed they were far under the limit, but actually were quite impaired,” Sergeant Tiffany Driscoll said in a media release. “We hope this is a good way to start conversations and help people understand the impact of impairment.”
Customers volunteered to participate and prizes, along with rideshare coupons were handed out during the event.
