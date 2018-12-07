BOULDER CITY (FOX5) -- Boulder City police said three people were in custody in connection to a series of robberies in California and southern Nevada.
The suspects, two men and a woman, were arrested before they could leave Boulder City, police said. Two men were seen leaving a house and running through the backyards near the 200 block of Wyoming Street just before 11 p.m. Thursday night.
Boulder City police were notified and a motorcycle patrol officer spotted the suspects' vehicle driving on Veteran's Memorial Parkway.
"I was just south of Boulder City Parkway when other units arrived," Officer Ian Ham said. Ham was the patrol officer who located the suspects' vehicle. "There were no incidents with the people in the car, but the female driver and one of the passengers had conflicting stories about the identity of the third man in the car."
According to Boulder City police, one of the men inside the car was wanted on several misdemeanor warrants. After a brief search of the car, Ham found "loose currency," jewelry and backpacks lined with aluminium foil.
Police said the aluminium foil trick is often used to conceal items with censors from tripping store alarms. Officer Ham also found a Glock handgun that was stolen from the Los Angeles area.
All three suspects were booked into the Clark County Detention Center.
The Detective Bureau issued a search warrant to see if the stolen items were from homeowners in Boulder City or somewhere else.
