LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Boulder City Police said they arrested 13 people in connection with a recent burglary and illegal sales or destruction of the items.
In a media release, the department said the burglary happened on Cheyenne Court in Boulder City. On June 2, police, with search warrants, arrested thirteen people at various motels and residences.
Police also found about 20 grams of methamphetamine and three grams of heroin, they said. "Investigators were able to identify several members of a retail theft ring, operating mainly out of Las Vegas and Henderson."
"The size and impact of this group is surprisingly large for a community our size, but our investigators spent a good deal of time working on leads to find as many conspirators as possible,” said Chief Tim Shea in a written statement. “Interestingly, two of the suspects were identified after they appeared on City social media after surveillance cameras caught them stealing a credit card from an elderly resident. Our community stands strong against these criminal enterprises."
Brian Reynolds, Robert Cristo, Ruth Bottrell, Neal Gardner, Maeria Phillips, Christopher Oddieo, Mary Phillips, Jason Munson, Shelby Ryan, Michael Timmerman, Amanda Ware, Iszaha Thomas and William Smith all face various charges in connection with the case.
All three police jurisdictions continue to work to find others who may have been involved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.