LAS VEGAS (FOX5) -- Authorities in Mohave County said a 73-year-old man from Boulder City was killed in a single-plane crash near the Nevada-Arizona border.
According to the Mohave County Sheriff's Office, deputies responded to a call on Saturday, February 19 of a plane crash at the Triangle Airpark in White Hills. Deputies found a single-engine Cessna and debris scattered close to Highway 93.
Authorities identified the pilot and sole occupant of the plane as 73-year-old Richard Dennis Moynihan of Boulder City.
The Federal Aviation Administration and National Transportation Safety Board are investigating.
