LAS VEGAS (FOX5) --- A Boulder City man was convicted by a federal jury on May 20 for assaulting his wife while at Lake Mead National Recreation Area last September.
Acting U.S. Attorney Christopher Chiou for the District of Nevada announced the conviction Monday. According to a news release, on Sept. 21, 2020 65-year-old Michael David Thompson hit his wife multiple times while staying at a lake campground, leaving her with a broken nose, fractured left orbital bone and large bruises on her body.
Following a three-day trial, the federal jury found Thompson guilty of one count of felony assault resulting in substantial bodily injury to a spouse or intimate partner. The case was heard by U.S. District Judge Jennifer A. Dorsey.
Thompson faces a maximum prison sentence of five years and a $250,000 fine. His sentencing hearing is set for Aug. 23, 2021.
The National Park Service investigated the incident.
